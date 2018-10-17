Q3 Earnings Outlook For Danaher
Danaher (NYSE: DHR) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Danaher's Q3 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Danaher analysts model for earnings of $1.07 per share on sales of $4.82 billion.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 7 percent. Sales would be have grown 6.45 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|0.94
|1.15
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|0.99
|1.19
|1
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Danaher stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Danaher's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/758/27663