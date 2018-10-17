Danaher (NYSE: DHR) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Danaher's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Danaher analysts model for earnings of $1.07 per share on sales of $4.82 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 7 percent. Sales would be have grown 6.45 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.09 0.94 1.15 0.95 EPS Actual 1.15 0.99 1.19 1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Danaher stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Danaher's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/758/27663