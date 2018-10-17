Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Bank of New York Mellon EPS is expected to be around $1.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.16 billion.

Bank of New York Mellon reported a profit of 98 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.01 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.12 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 3.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.96 0.9 0.92 EPS Actual 1.03 1.1 0.91 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Bank of New York Mellon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bank of New York Mellon's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/bk1810186Hwr2ZaK.html