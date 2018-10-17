On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings earnings of 36 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $309 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Umpqua Holdings reported earnings per share of 28 cents on revenue of $295.86 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.57 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Umpqua Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.28 0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.34 0.35 0.38 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Umpqua Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.