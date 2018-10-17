Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Steel Dynamics's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.66 and sales around $3.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Steel Dynamics reported EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $2.44 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 151.52 percent. Sales would be up 28.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.49 0.92 0.53 0.68 EPS Actual 1.53 0.96 0.54 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Steel Dynamics are up 9.05 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Steel Dynamics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.