Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Steel Dynamics
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Related STLD
8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Steel Dynamics's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.66 and sales around $3.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Steel Dynamics reported EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $2.44 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 151.52 percent. Sales would be up 28.53 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.49 0.92 0.53 0.68
EPS Actual 1.53 0.96 0.54 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Steel Dynamics are up 9.05 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Steel Dynamics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (STLD)

8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
Credit Suisse Downgrades American Steel Sector On Supply, Interest Rate Concerns
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2018
Seaport Global Says The Steel Industry Is Due For A Bounce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kinder Morgan's Q3 Earnings Preview

Kaiser Aluminum's Q3 Earnings Outlook