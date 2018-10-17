Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan earnings of 21 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $3.53 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Kinder Morgan EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 15 cents. Sales were $3.28 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 40.00 percent. Sales would be up 7.59 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.18 0.15 EPS Actual 0.21 0.22 0.21 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Kinder Morgan stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kinder Morgan's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1215981&tp_key=b79211549c