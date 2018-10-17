On Wednesday, Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Heritage-Crystal Clean is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean earnings of 26 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $96.57 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Heritage-Crystal Clean announced EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $83.33 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 73.33 percent. Revenue would be have grown 15.89 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.08 0.21 0.19 EPS Actual 0.27 -0.01 0.26 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Heritage-Crystal Clean stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.