On Wednesday, Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Eagle Bancorp management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $79.51 million.

In the same quarter last year, Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of 87 cents on sales of $71.93 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 27.59 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 10.53 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.05 0.88 0.83 EPS Actual 1.08 1.04 0.88 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Eagle Bancorp stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.