Cohen & Steers Q3 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Cohen & Steers reporting earnings of 62 cents per share on sales of $98.15 million.
In the same quarter last year, Cohen & Steers reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $96.35 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.73 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.86 percent from the year-ago period. Cohen & Steers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.62
|0.54
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.62
|0.55
|0.55
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cohen & Steers stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.