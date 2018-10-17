On Wednesday, Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cohen & Steers reporting earnings of 62 cents per share on sales of $98.15 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cohen & Steers reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $96.35 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.73 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.86 percent from the year-ago period. Cohen & Steers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.62 0.54 0.52 EPS Actual 0.59 0.62 0.55 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Cohen & Steers stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.