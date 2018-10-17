Market Overview

Crown Castle International Corporation's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 7:18am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
Kevin Kelly's Crown Castle Trade
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE: CCI) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Crown Castle International's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Crown Castle International EPS will likely be near 27 cents while revenue will be around $1.35 billion, according to analysts.

Crown Castle International reported a profit of $1.16 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.06 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 76.72 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be have grown 27 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Crown Castle International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.26    
EPS Actual 1.31 1.36 1.25 1.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Crown Castle International are up 4.29 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Crown Castle International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

