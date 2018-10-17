Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Oct. 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp's EPS to be near 70 cents on sales of $89.94 million.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 59 cents. Revenue was $71.98 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.64 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 24.92 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.7 0.64 0.57 0.58 EPS Actual 0.74 0.65 0.58 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp have declined 0.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.