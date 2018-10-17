Market Overview

Alcoa Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 17, 2018 7:15am   Comments
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Alcoa (NYSE: AA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Alcoa EPS will likely be near 74 cents while revenue will be around $3.36 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Alcoa posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $2.96 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.78 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 13.36 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Alcoa's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 1.35 0.69 1.25 0.71
EPS Actual 1.52 0.77 1.04 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Alcoa have declined 24.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Alcoa stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

