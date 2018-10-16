Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Winnebago Industries EPS will likely be near 93 cents while revenue will be around $503.4 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Winnebago posted EPS of 79 cents on sales of $454.9 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 17.72 percent. Sales would be up 10.65 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.62 0.52 0.7 EPS Actual 1.13 0.62 0.57 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Winnebago Industries have declined 27.13 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Winnebago Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Winnebago's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/typayk7u