U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

U.S. Bancorp EPS is expected to be around $1.04, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.69 billion.

U.S. Bancorp reported a per-share profit of 88 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.56 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 18.18 percent. Revenue would be up 2.39 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1 0.94 0.87 0.89 EPS Actual 1.02 0.95 0.88 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating U.S. Bancorp stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

U.S. Bancorp's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-eventDetails&c=117565&eventID=5274635