A Preview Of Northern Trust's Q3 Earnings
Don't be caught off-guard: Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday.
Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Northern Trust's EPS to be near $1.62 on sales of $1.52 billion.
The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.01 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.39
|1.29
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|1.68
|1.59
|1.4
|1.2
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 5.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Northern Trust stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Northern Trust's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ph3n5342