Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Northern Trust's EPS to be near $1.62 on sales of $1.52 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.01 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.39 1.29 1.15 EPS Actual 1.68 1.59 1.4 1.2

Stock Performance

Conference Call

Northern Trust's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ph3n5342