On Wednesday, MGIC Investment (NYSE: MTG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering MGIC Investment modeled for quarterly EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $274.2 million.

MGIC Investment earnings in the same period a year ago was 32 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $270.36 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.5 percent. Sales would be have grown 1.42 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the MGIC Investment's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.28 0.26 EPS Actual 0.49 0.38 0.43 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of MGIC Investment have declined 5.11 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on MGIC Investment stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

MGIC Investment's Q3 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/c9oxmcfc