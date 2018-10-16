ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

ASML Holding EPS is expected to be around $1.82, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.21 billion.

In the same quarter last year, ASML Holding reported EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $2.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 19.74 percent. Revenue would be up 11.15 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.13 1.29 1.29 EPS Actual 1.59 1.56 1.82 1.52

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of ASML Holding have declined 1.67 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate ASML Holding stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

ASML Holding's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.asml.com/investors/financial-calendar/en/s766?rid=16687