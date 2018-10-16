Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Abbott Laboratories modeled for quarterly EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $7.65 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Abbott Laboratories reported EPS of 66 cents on revenue of $6.83 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.64-percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 12.02 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.58 0.73 0.65 EPS Actual 0.73 0.59 0.74 0.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Abbott Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abbott Laboratories' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4nnf35op