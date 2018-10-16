On Tuesday, United Community (NASDAQ: UCFC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect United Community earnings of 19 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $22.18 million, according to the consensus estimate.

United Community reported a per-share profit of 15 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $20.7 million. Sales would be up 7.01 percent on a year-over-year basis. United Community's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.17 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.19 0.171 0.158 0.151

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on United Community stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.