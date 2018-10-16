Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pinnacle Financial reporting earnings of $1.19 per share on sales of $237.44 million.

Pinnacle Financial reported a per-share profit of 90 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $216.15 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 32.22 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 9.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.1 0.92 0.9 EPS Actual 1.15 1.13 0.97 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Pinnacle Financial have declined 15.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Pinnacle Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.