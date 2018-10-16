Market Overview

Healthcare Services Group Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 16, 2018 8:18am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2018
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Healthcare Services Group modeled for quarterly EPS of 37 cents on revenue of $511.1 million.

In the same quarter last year, Healthcare Services Group posted a profit of 31 cents on sales of $491.35 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 19.35 percent. Sales would be up 4.02 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.38 0.33 0.31
EPS Actual 0.35 0 0.27 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Healthcare Services Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

