On Tuesday, Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fulton Financial reporting earnings of 33 cents per share on sales of $162.12 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of 28 cents on revenue of $152.72 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 17.86 percent. Revenue would be up 6.15 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.28 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.2 0.28 0.28 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Fulton Financial have declined 15.04 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Fulton Financial stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.