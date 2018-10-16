Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Adtran
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 16, 2018 8:02am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2018
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Adtran will report earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $146.61 million.

Adtran reported a per-share profit of 37 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $185.11 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 89.19 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 20.80 percent from the same quarter last year. Adtran's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.18 0.07 0.26
EPS Actual -0.1 -0.29 0.05 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Adtran stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

