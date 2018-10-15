UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Oct. 16. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for UnitedHealth Group's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see UnitedHealth Group reporting earnings of $3.29 per share on sales of $56.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, UnitedHealth Group reported EPS of $2.66 on revenue of $50.32 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.68 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 11.96 percent from the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.03 2.91 2.51 2.55 EPS Actual 3.14 3.04 2.59 2.66

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of UnitedHealth Group are up 32.96 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with UnitedHealth Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.