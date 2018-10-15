Infosys (NYSE: INFY) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday, Oct. 16. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Infosys earnings of 13 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.91 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Infosys posted EPS of 25 cents on sales of $2.73 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 48.00 percent. Revenue would be have grown 6.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.24 EPS Actual 0.25 0.26 0.25 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Infosys stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.