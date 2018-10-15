Don't be caught off-guard: W W Grainger (NYSE: GWW) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect W W Grainger's EPS to be near $3.94 on sales of $2.84 billion.

W W Grainger EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.90. Sales were $2.64 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.86 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 7.74 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 3.72 3.41 2.2 2.57 EPS Actual 4.37 4.18 2.94 2.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on W W Grainger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

W W Grainger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://invest.grainger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=76754&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5266990