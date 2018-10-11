Don't be caught off-guard: PNC Financial Services (NYSE: PNC) releases its next round of earnings this Friday.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

PNC Financial Services earnings will be near $2.72 per share on sales of $4.35 billion, according to analysts.

PNC Financial Services EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.16. Revenue was $4.12 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.93 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 5.45 percent from the same quarter last year. PNC Financial Services's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.58 2.43 2.2 2.13 EPS Actual 2.72 2.43 2.29 2.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate PNC Financial Services stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

PNC Financial Services' Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4mzcsqnc