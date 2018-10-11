Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Chase's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 11, 2018 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Related JPM
After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
A Big Bank Q3 Preview: Can Earnings Help Stocks Break Out Of Lackluster Phase?
Stock Gainers Today: Microsoft, Walgreens, Nike Lead Dow (Investor's Business Daily)

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering JPMorgan Chase modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.25 on revenue of $27.5 billion.

See Also: A Big Bank Q3 Preview: Can Earnings Help Stocks Break Out Of Lackluster Phase?

In the same quarter last year, JPMorgan Chase posted a profit of $1.76 on sales of $26.2 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 27.84 percent. Sales would be up 4.96 percent from the year-ago period. JPMorgan Chase's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017
EPS Estimate 2.22 2.29 1.7 1.67
EPS Actual 2.29 2.26 1.76 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on JPMorgan Chase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

JPMorgan Chase's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/investor-relations/event-calendar.htm

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (JPM)

After Wednesday Wash-Out, Comeback Might Be In Store As Rates Ease, Data Support
A Big Bank Q3 Preview: Can Earnings Help Stocks Break Out Of Lackluster Phase?
The Week Ahead: Google Unveils New Pixel Phones, Big Bank Earnings Begin
Lingering Rate Worries, Faltering Overseas Markets Appear To Subdue US Market Sentiment
Funding, IPOs, M&A: A Look At Fintech In 2018
Flat Yield Curve, Geopolitical Uncertainty Weighing On Financials Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

PNC Financial's Q3 Earnings Preview

Pyxus Continues Surge After Citron Gives The Cannabis Stock A $65 Price Target