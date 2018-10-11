On Friday, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering JPMorgan Chase modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.25 on revenue of $27.5 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JPMorgan Chase posted a profit of $1.76 on sales of $26.2 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 27.84 percent. Sales would be up 4.96 percent from the year-ago period. JPMorgan Chase's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.22 2.29 1.7 1.67 EPS Actual 2.29 2.26 1.76 1.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on JPMorgan Chase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

JPMorgan Chase's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/investor-relations/event-calendar.htm