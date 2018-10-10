Market Overview

VOXX International's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 10, 2018 7:41am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 10, 2018
VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

VOXX International's per-share loss will be near 2 cents on sales of $114 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, VOXX International reported a loss per share of 74 cents on revenue of $113.47 million. Revenue would be up 0.47 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate     0.14 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.04 0.42 0.37 -0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on VOXX International stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

