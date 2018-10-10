Saratoga Investment's Q2 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Saratoga Investment management projections, analysts predict EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $10.49 million.
Saratoga Investment reported a profit of 62 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.25 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 9.68 percent. Revenue would be up 2.3 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.53
|0.54
|0.5
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.6
|0.54
|0.62
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Saratoga Investment are up 12.72 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Saratoga Investment stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.