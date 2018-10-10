On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Saratoga Investment management projections, analysts predict EPS of 56 cents on revenue of $10.49 million.

Saratoga Investment reported a profit of 62 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $10.25 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 9.68 percent. Revenue would be up 2.3 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.53 0.54 0.5 EPS Actual 0.64 0.6 0.54 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Saratoga Investment are up 12.72 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Saratoga Investment stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.