On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Fastenal is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fastenal reporting earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Fastenal reported earnings per share of 50 cents on revenue of $1.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 34.00 percent. Revenue would be up 12.09 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.61 0.45 0.5 EPS Actual 0.7 0.61 0.45 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.14 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Fastenal stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.