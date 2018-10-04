On Thursday, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.36 and sales around $44.27 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Costco reported EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $42.30 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 13.46 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.66 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.46 1.34 2.01 EPS Actual 1.7 1.42 1.45 2.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Costco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Costco's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.costco.com/