Costco Wholesale's Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of $2.36 and sales around $44.27 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Costco reported EPS of $2.08 on revenue of $42.30 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 13.46 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.66 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.46
|1.34
|2.01
|EPS Actual
|1.7
|1.42
|1.45
|2.08
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Costco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Costco's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.costco.com/