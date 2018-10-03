On Thursday, International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict International Speedway will report earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $152.93 million.

In the same quarter last year, International Speedway announced EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $131.94 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 266.67 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 15.91 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.57 0.74 0.03 EPS Actual 0.37 0.6 0.77 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with International Speedway. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.