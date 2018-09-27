On Friday morning, BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

BlackBerry earnings will be near 1 cent per share on sales of $209.38 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry reported EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $249 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 80 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 15.91 percent from the year-ago period. BlackBerry's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 EPS Actual 0.03 0.05 0.03 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up about 10 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on BlackBerry stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.