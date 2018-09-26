On Thursday, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Rite Aid analysts modeled for a loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $5.36 billion.

Sales would have fallen 30.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 0 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Rite Aid stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Rite Aid's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.riteaid.com/