McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see McCormick & Co reporting earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co reported EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.19 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 12.50 percent. Sales would be up 14.77 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.89 1.51 1.05 EPS Actual 1.02 1 1.54 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.57 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating McCormick & Co stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. McCormick & Co's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.mccormick.com/events