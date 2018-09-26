Accenture (NYSE: ACN) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Accenture's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Accenture reporting earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of $10.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Accenture announced EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $9.15 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.41 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.40 percent on a year-over-year basis. Accenture's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.72 1.49 1.67 1.46 EPS Actual 1.79 1.58 1.79 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.32 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Accenture stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Accenture's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.accenture.com/bd-en/home