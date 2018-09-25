Omnova Solutions (NYSE: OMN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Omnova Solutions will report earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $198.47 million.

In the same quarter last year, Omnova Solutions posted EPS of 25 cents on sales of $200.9 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 1.21 percent from the same quarter last year. Omnova Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.06 0.13 0.18 EPS Actual 0.2 0.09 0.1 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Omnova Solutions stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Omnova Solutions's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.omnova.com/