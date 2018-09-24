On Tuesday, Jabil Circuit (NYSE: JBL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Jabil Circuit is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Jabil Circuit analysts model for earnings of 68 cents per share on sales of $5.43 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Jabil Circuit reported EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $5.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 6.25 percent. Revenue would be up 8.10 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Jabil Circuit's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.62 0.79 0.62 EPS Actual 0.46 0.66 0.8 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Jabil Circuit stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Jabil Circuit's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.businesswire.com/error_redirect_message.html