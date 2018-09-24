Don't be caught off-guard: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering FactSet Research Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.21 on revenue of $346.5 million.

In the same quarter last year, FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $1.90 on sales of $326.6 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.32 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 6.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.13 2.06 1.98 1.89 EPS Actual 2.18 2.12 2.04 1.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on FactSet Research Systems stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

FactSet Research Systems's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.