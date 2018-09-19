Market Overview

Thor Industries: An Earnings Roundup
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 19, 2018 4:28pm   Comments
Thor Industries earnings are just around the corner. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) will be releasing its next round of earnings Thursday, Sept. 20. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Thor Industries EPS will likely be near $2.03 while revenue will be around $1.85 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.26 on sales of $1.94 billion. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 10.18 percent. Sales would be down 4.39 percent from the year-ago period. Thor Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.6 1.81 1.81 1.94
EPS Actual 2.53 2.15 2.43 2.26

Stock Performance

As of Sept. 20, Thor Industries's current share price was $103.20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Thor Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

