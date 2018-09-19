Market Overview

Red Hat Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 19, 2018 1:59pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Sept. 19, Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 82 cents and sales around $829 million.

Red Hat EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 77 cents. Revenue was $723 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.49-percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 14.65 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.81 0.7 0.67
EPS Actual 0.72 0.91 0.73 0.77

Stock Performance

At last check, shares of Red Hat were trading at $142.71. Over the last 52-week period, shares of Red Hat are up 33 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Red Hat stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days. 

Conference Call

Red Hat's conference call is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/rht1809199WrOEfBJ.html

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

