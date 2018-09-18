On Wednesday, Sept. 19, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's preview can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Copart management projections, analysts predict EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $443 million.

In the same quarter last year, Copart reported earnings per share of 35 cents on sales of $378 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 37.14-percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 17.20 percent from the same quarter last year. Copart's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.4 0.26 0.29 EPS Actual 0.52 0.47 0.33 0.35

Stock Performance

As of Sept. 18, Copart's current share price was $64.17. For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 95.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Copart. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Copart's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.copart.com/investorrelation/