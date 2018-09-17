Earnings Preview: AutoZone
On Tuesday, Sept. 18, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings And Revenue
Wall Street analysts see AutoZone reporting earnings of $17.85 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
In the same quarter last year, AutoZone reported EPS of $15.18 on revenue of $3.51 billion. Revenue would be have grown 2.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|13.01
|8.9
|9.82
|15.14
|EPS Actual
|13.42
|8.47
|9.96
|15.18
Stock Performance
Shares of AutoZone were trading at $749.20 as of Sept. 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.
The most common rating by analysts on AutoZone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
AutoZone's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.autozone.com/
