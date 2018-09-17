On Tuesday, Sept. 18, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AutoZone reporting earnings of $17.85 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AutoZone reported EPS of $15.18 on revenue of $3.51 billion. Revenue would be have grown 2.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 13.01 8.9 9.82 15.14 EPS Actual 13.42 8.47 9.96 15.18

Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone were trading at $749.20 as of Sept. 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.59 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days.

The most common rating by analysts on AutoZone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

AutoZone's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.autozone.com/