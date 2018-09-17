Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) reports earnings Tuesday, Sept. 18. Here's Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the second-quarter print.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 84 cents and sales around $364 million.

If the company were to match the current consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 12 percent. Revenue would have grown 6.01 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how Apogee Enterprises' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.62 0.92 0.71 EPS Actual 0.62 0.83 0.9 0.75

Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises were trading at $48.84 as of Sept. 18. Over the last 52 weeks, shares are up 8.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Apogee Enterprises stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Apogee Enterprises's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://apog.com/#