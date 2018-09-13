LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is set to release its next round of earnings Thursday, Sept. 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see LightPath Technologies reporting earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $8 million.

LightPath Technologies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 4 cents. Sales were $9 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 75-percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 7.85 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.04

Stock Performance

As of Sept. 13, LightPath Technologies's current share price was $2.13. Over the past 52-week period, shares of LightPath Technologies have declined 14.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on LightPath Technologies stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LightPath Technologies's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.lightpath.com/investors/