Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday, Sept. 11. Here's Benzinga's advance look at Streamline Health's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting Streamline Health to report a loss of 3 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Streamline Health posted a loss of 6 cents on sales of $5 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, earnings would be down 50 percent. Revenue would be down 8.55 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.03 0 0 -0.06

Stock Performance

As of Sept. 11, Streamline Health's current share price was $1.10. Over the past 52-week period, shares of Streamline Health have declined 18.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably nervous going into this earnings release.

Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues.

Analysts generally rate Streamline Health stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.