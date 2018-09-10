Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Sept. 10. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Limoneira's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings, Revenue

Limoneira EPS will likely be near 55 cents while revenue will be around $37 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Limoneira reported earnings per share of 52 cents on sales of $40 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 5.77 percent. Revenue would be down 7.74 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.42 -0.13 -0.2 0.52 EPS Actual 0.44 -0.09 -0.19 0.52

Stock Performance

Shares of Limoneira were trading at $32.36 as of Sept. 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Limoneira. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during the conference call. Limoneira's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.limoneira.com&esheet=51854839&newsitemid=20180822005014&lan=en-US&anchor=www.limoneira.com&index=1&md5=0b0c47a2421f090665ad94efd6b7ce34