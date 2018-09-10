Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Sept. 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for today's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings, Revenue

Lakeland Industries EPS will likely be near 22 cents while revenue will be around $25 million, according to analysts.

Lakeland Industries earnings in the same period a year ago were 25 cents per share. Quarterly sales came in at $23 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12-percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 5.65 percent on a year-over-year basis. Lakeland Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.19 0.2 EPS Actual 0.23 0.12 0.23 0.25

Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Industries were trading at $13.60 as of Sept. 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenue over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lakeland Industries stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Lakeland Industries's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: