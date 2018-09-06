Market Overview

MCBC Holdings's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 06, 2018 7:54am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For September 6, 2018
MCBC Holdings (NASDAQ: MCFT) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Mcbc Holdings's EPS to be near 51 cents on sales of $89.3 million.

In the same quarter last year, Mcbc Holdings announced EPS of 35 cents on revenue of $58.32 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 45.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 53.11 percent from the same quarter last year. Mcbc Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.33 0.41 0.33
EPS Actual 0.56 0.42 0.4 0.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Mcbc Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

